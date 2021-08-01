AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 264.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZRX opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

