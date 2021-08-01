AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.650-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 82,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,427. AZZ has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

