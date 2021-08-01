B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 3,088 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

NYSE:INVH opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

