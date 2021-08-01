B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,722,000 after buying an additional 18,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.08 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

