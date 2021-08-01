B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $487,000 Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,140 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.