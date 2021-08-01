B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $538,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.17. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.54.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

