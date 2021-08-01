B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 27.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in PPL were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in PPL by 4,285.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

