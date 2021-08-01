B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 5,825 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

