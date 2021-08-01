B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Up 50.2% in July

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the June 30th total of 78,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

