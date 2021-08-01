B. Riley Increases SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Price Target to $10.00

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $641.44 million, a P/E ratio of 773.00 and a beta of 1.15. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,453,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after buying an additional 765,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after buying an additional 667,586 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 632,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 880.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 454,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

