B. Riley Increases SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Price Target to $10.00

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $641.44 million, a P/E ratio of 773.00 and a beta of 1.15. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,453,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after buying an additional 765,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after buying an additional 667,586 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 632,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 880.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 454,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.