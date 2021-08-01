Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,571,100 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 4,339,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:BNCZF remained flat at $$3.26 during midday trading on Friday. Banco BPM has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.45.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

