Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 4.14. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.94.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

