Band Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $226.80 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for $6.44 or 0.00015606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $226.80 million and $37.46 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.68 or 0.00786250 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039720 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

