Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $304,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

