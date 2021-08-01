Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $38.36 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

