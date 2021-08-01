Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 83,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 774,673 shares.The stock last traded at $101.52 and had previously closed at $101.37.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.58. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth $228,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 44.6% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 29,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

