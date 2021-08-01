Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 397 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGV opened at $100.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

