Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $330,000 Holdings in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Horizon Global were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Horizon Global by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 751,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terry Gohl bought 7,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $50,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,491.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,640. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HZN stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.95. Horizon Global Co. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $240.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

