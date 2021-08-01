Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $276,000 Investment in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Shares of RMO opened at $7.05 on Friday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $924.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.