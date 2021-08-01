Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IBEX were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IBEX by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in IBEX by 49.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in IBEX by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $379.39 million and a P/E ratio of -54.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

