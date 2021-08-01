Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,634 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of SandRidge Energy worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth $100,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SD stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $218.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.33.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 212.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.