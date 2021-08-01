Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.43 Million

Analysts expect that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) will report $387.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baozun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $369.60 million. Baozun posted sales of $304.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 86,366 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 991,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Baozun has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

