Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Lifted to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have 180.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of 170.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. On average, analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.