Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock.
Shares of MTRO stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £165.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.01. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163 ($2.13).
About Metro Bank
