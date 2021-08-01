Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock.

Shares of MTRO stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £165.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.01. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

