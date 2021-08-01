Barclays Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.73 ($92.63).

Basf stock opened at €66.22 ($77.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.10.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

