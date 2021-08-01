Barrington Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $834.13 million, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.90. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 111,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,434.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

