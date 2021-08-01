Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €79.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BAS. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.73 ($92.63).

ETR:BAS opened at €66.22 ($77.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. Basf has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.87.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

