Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baader Bank

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by research analysts at Baader Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Basf to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02. Basf has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Basf had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $23.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Basf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

