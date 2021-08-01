Benefitfocus (BNFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Benefitfocus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BNFT stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.79. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

