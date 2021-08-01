Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Up 29.9% in July

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BYOC remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 28,975,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,545,468. Beyond Commerce has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX.

