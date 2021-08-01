BIDR Price Hits $0.0001 (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.62 million and approximately $17.14 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BIDR has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00102954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00137639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,267.23 or 1.00081033 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.44 or 0.00835335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

