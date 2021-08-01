BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $69.05, but opened at $66.60. BigCommerce shares last traded at $64.86, with a volume of 11,837 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $896,544.42. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,932.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,696 shares of company stock worth $45,699,095 in the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.87.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BigCommerce by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

