Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,010,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 18,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

BILI opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

