Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFRA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 1,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BFRA opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Biofrontera has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 133.84% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.