Bitblocks (BBK) Market Cap Reaches $311,885.93

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 28.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Bitblocks has a market cap of $311,885.93 and $50.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,251.44 or 1.00093902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00031110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00069293 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000745 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009601 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

