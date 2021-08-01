bitCNY (BITCNY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $701,031.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $701,031.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00101558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00136052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,976.83 or 0.99894034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.71 or 0.00823279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

