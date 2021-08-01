Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Up 77.9% This Week

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $35,865.30 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 77.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00103028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00137429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,258.42 or 1.00049595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.76 or 0.00833589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

