BitForex Token (BF) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. BitForex Token has a total market capitalization of $12.16 million and approximately $284,856.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitForex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitForex Token has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.38 or 0.00784754 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00039476 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BF is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,273,433,882 coins. BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.