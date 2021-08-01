BitWhite (BTW) Achieves Market Cap of $92,994.04

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $92,994.04 and approximately $27,022.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

