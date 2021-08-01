BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Down to $42.15

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.15, but opened at $40.23. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 2,025 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.
The company has a market capitalization of $943.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.
In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000.
About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
