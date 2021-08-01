BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Down to $42.15

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.15, but opened at $40.23. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 2,025 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $943.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

