Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,613,670.40. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$271,920. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,200 shares of company stock valued at $504,860.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

