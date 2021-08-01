BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 2.2% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $867.17. The company had a trading volume of 503,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,323. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The company has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $876.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

