BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE MUJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 47,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

