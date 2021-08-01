BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE MUJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 47,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
