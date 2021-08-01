Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.