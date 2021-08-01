Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.83 million.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q3 guidance to at least $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.29.

BLMN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,493. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

