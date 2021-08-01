Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloomin’ Brands updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$ EPS and its Q3 guidance to at least $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.