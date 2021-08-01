bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.37. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,862,000 after buying an additional 325,900 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

