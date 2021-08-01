Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF opened at $1.25 on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34.
About Bluestone Resources
Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.