Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF opened at $1.25 on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

