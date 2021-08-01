BMO Capital Markets Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $185.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.59.

Wingstop stock opened at $171.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.24. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $177.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.33, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,790. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

