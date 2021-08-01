BMO Capital Markets Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a C$12.00 target price (down from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

